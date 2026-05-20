Manchester City front-runners to sign Marco Palestra

Manchester City will look to sign 21-year-old Italian full-back Marco Palestra from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by FC Inter 1908, Marco Palestra has several suitors vying for his signature ahead of the 2026/27 season. However, while Inter Milan will attempt to sign the 21-year-old right-back in the coming months, the Serie A champions have fallen behind Manchester City in the battle for his signature.

Meanwhile, Atalanta will demand at least €40 million to part ways with the Buccinasco native in the upcoming transfer window. Manchester City will have another update in the battle for Palestra’s signature, as the report has suggested that Inter Milan “won’t participate in any auctions” unless they sell Denzel Dumfries for €25 million.

Who is Marco Palestra?

Marco Palestra has enjoyed his Serie A breakthrough since joining Cagliari on a season-long loan deal from Atalanta last summer. Born in Buccinasco, the youngster spent his formative years in Italy and graduated from the youth division at Atalanta. However, he has yet to become a regular for La Dea.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a solid loan spell with Cagliari, amassing over 3,000 minutes of game time in 36 Serie A appearances thus far, chipping in with one goal and four assists. Meanwhile, the Italian full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester City’s interest in Marco Palestra makes sense. While Matheus Nunes has excelled as a right-back, Rico Lewis has been unable to win over Pep Guardiola, forcing the former Barcelona manager to utilise the Portuguese international in a makeshift role. So, Manchester City will dip into the market for a right-back this summer.

Several candidates, including Wesley, have thus emerged on Manchester City’s wishlist, with Palestra also a viable target. The report by FC Inter 1908 has brought good news for the Citizens, as they are the front-runners to sign the 21-year-old right-back this summer.

However, while the report mentions Inter Milan as the only competitor for Palestra’s signature, recent reports have also linked him with Barcelona and Liverpool. So, the battle for the Italian full-back’s signature may be intense, with Atalanta hoping to recoup €40 million from his departure.