Newcastle United €40 million to sign Marco Palestra

Newcastle United have reportedly made a €40 million offer to test Atalanta’s resolve over right-back Marco Palestra.

According to Libero via Sport Witness, Newcastle United have entered the race for the highly sought-after right-back Marco Palestra, submitting a reported €40 million bid. Inter Milan remain the favourites to land the 21-year-old Serie A full-back from Atalanta, as the situation takes a complex turn.

Atalanta are aware of their need to make important sales after missing out on Champions League football for next season. The club’s model relies heavily on revenues from top-tier competitions as well as significant player sales, and Marco Palestra could be the next in line.

The Bergamo side have already agreed to sell midfielder Ederson to Manchester United, and the 21-year-old full-back could follow him out. Palestra had a fantastic season on loan at Cagliari, where he excelled and helped the team finish above the relegation zone. Atalanta had initially planned to keep him for the long term, but it now appears they may be open to a sale.

Newcastle United to chase Marco Palestra?

Palestra had already attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, and now Newcastle United are the latest to enter the race. The Magpies are anticipating changes to their squad amid Tino Livramento’s reported links to Manchester City, with Palestra viewed as a potential replacement for the England international.

Newcastle have reportedly submitted a €40 million offer to test Atalanta’s resolve, although their chances appear slim. Fabrizio Romano recently reported on Inter Milan’s interest in Palestra, stating that they too had an offer of around €40 million rejected, with Atalanta holding out for closer to €50 million. As a result, there is an expectation that Newcastle’s bid could also be turned down.

Marco Palestra set to stay in Italy?

Inter Milan recently sold Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid and have since accelerated their pursuit of Palestra as his replacement. Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing, and the report also suggests that Palestra is not keen on leaving Italy, which significantly reduces Newcastle United’s chances.

However, the Magpies could still re-enter the race with an improved offer to tempt Atalanta into a sale. A stronger financial proposal could shift the dynamics and challenge Inter Milan’s position. Despite that, there remains a strong expectation that the young defender will end up at the San Siro next season rather than making a move to England.