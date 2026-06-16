Newcastle United keen on Alessandro Circati

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing Parma defender Alessandro Circati after his standout display in Australia’s World Cup opener against Turkey.

According to Parma Today, Circati’s performance in Australia’s opening World Cup game has already triggered Newcastle’s interest in a summer move. The Magpies are monitoring his situation ahead of a possible approach to Parma.

Born in Fidenza, Italy, Circati represents Australia and delivered a standout World Cup display against Turkey, registering 13 defensive interventions, six saves, four blocks, three recoveries, and won 50% of his duels. His performance earned a clean sheet against the Europeans, sparking early speculation over his future at the club.

Newcastle United could enter the market looking to strengthen their squad, with defensive reinforcements high on Eddie Howe’s agenda. While they had not previously been linked with Parma’s Circati, that situation could change as the club continues to monitor his performances in North America.

Newcastle may lodge an enquiry to establish Parma’s asking price. The 22-year-old is under contract until 2029, which puts Parma in a strong position to demand a significant fee — especially if Circati maintains his impressive World Cup form.

Newcastle’s broader defensive targets

Circati is not yet widely on the radar of English clubs, including Newcastle, but the club has been scouting several Serie A options. This includes Juventus’ Lloyd Kelly as a potential target, despite the defender only recently leaving St. James’ Park for Turin.

Alongside emerging links to Circati and lingering connections with Kelly, Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in Roma’s Evan Ndicka as a defensive option. The club recently renewed Fabian Schär’s contract, but could still look to add further depth at the back.

There may also be targets within the Premier League, although current links remain speculative. Howe is also keen to strengthen his goalkeeping department, with James Trafford once again on the radar. Additionally, Newcastle could pursue new full-backs depending on the futures of players such as Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.