Newcastle United, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Evan Ndicka

Newcastle United and Tottenham are gearing up for an intense transfer battle to acquire the services of AS Roma defensive mainstay Evan Ndicka.

Newcastle United and Tottenham are set to battle Bournemouth this summer for the signature of Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka, per Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness. The Italian club is open to offers around €40 million due to FFP constraints and a June 30 balance-sheet deadline.

Roma values Ndicka at €40 million but is open to negotiation. The Italian giants face FFP pressure and must raise funds before June 30 to balance their books; having signed Ndicka on a free transfer, any sale proceeds represent pure profit.

Ndicka made a name for himself at Eintracht Frankfurt and joined Roma in 2023 after his contract expired. He quickly established himself as a key figure, appearing in 42 games last season and scoring five goals, helping Roma secure third place in Serie A and a Champions League return. At 26, he remains under contract until 2028.

Premier League trio eyes Roma defender

Tottenham, Newcastle United and Bournemouth are well aware of Roma’s situation and could look to exploit it. His ball-playing, recovery pace, and leadership could strengthen the defence at all three Premier League sides.

Tottenham have already signed Marcos Senesi, and they are also expected to finalise the signing of Jan Paul Van Hecke. As a result, they might only proceed with the move if either Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven leaves the club.

Meanwhile, Newcastle seek more depth at the back because of Sven Botman’s injury struggles. Eddie Howe believes Ndicka could be a perfect fit for the club’s short-term and long-term plans. As for Bournemouth, they are looking for an ideal replacement for Senesi, who has joined Tottenham. The Roma centre-back could be an upgrade in the heart of their defence.

Roma expect serious bids by the June 30 deadline; the deal could be resolved within weeks, given the competitive interest and the club’s FFP timeline.