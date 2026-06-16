Manchester United considering summer move for Sander Berge

Manchester United will look to sign 28-year-old Norwegian international Sander Berge from Fulham this summer.

According to a report by The Athletic, Sander Berge is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Fulham mainstay.

The report by The Athletic has revealed that the Baerum native is one of the players the Premier League giants are “running the rule over as an option” for the summer transfer window. The update has also revealed Fulham’s stance on a sale.

Sander Berge and his impact at Fulham

Sander Berge has established himself as one of the most underrated midfielders in the Premier League since joining Fulham from Burnley in a deal worth £25 million in July 2024. The 28-year-old has been third time lucky in the English top flight, after suffering relegation with Sheffield United and Burnley. However, the move to Fulham has been mutually beneficial to both parties.

The Norwegian international has made 75 appearances for Fulham thus far while chipping in with one assist. Meanwhile, Berge’s exploits have not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe. Manchester United may be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the coming weeks.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Sander Berge has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time, and they even considered a deal two years ago. The continued interest is understandable, as the Red Devils are scouring the market for a holding midfielder to fill Casemiro’s void in the midfield unit. The Brazilian international is departing from Old Trafford as a free agent this summer.

Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has not been influential to any extent since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago. Several candidates, including Mamadou Sangare, have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Berge also a viable target.

The report has revealed that Fulham will aim to make a profit on the £25 million they paid to sign the Norwegian midfielder two years ago. The price tag is not excessive, and a summer move is viable. However, it is unclear if, despite the scouting missions, Berge is a top target for the holding midfield berth at Manchester United.