Manchester United formulating bid to sign Mamadou Sangare

Manchester United will look to sign 23-year-old Malian international Mamadou Sangare from French club RC Lens this summer.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Denis, Mamadou Sangare is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old RC Lens prospect.

However, Manchester United will not be alone in the battle for the young midfielder’s signature, as Sebastien Denis has revealed that “more than a dozen clubs interested” in him. Nevertheless, the Premier League giants are preparing their offer to sign Sangare, with RC Lens expecting a fee of over €40 million to part ways with him in the coming weeks.

Who is Mamadou Sangare?

Mamadou Sangare has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Ligue 1 since joining RC Lens from Rapid Vienna last summer. Born in Bamako, the 23-year-old spent his formative years in Mali before moving to Europe in September 2020. The player subsequently made significant progress in his stint in Austria before arriving in France in August 2025.

The Malian midfielder has made 33 appearances for RC Lens thus far while chipping in with three goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Sangare’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Manchester United will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Mamadou Sangare has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest makes sense, as the Red Devils are combing the market for a versatile midfielder. They have already lost Casemiro as a free agent, while Manuel Ugarte has been a liability since arriving at Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago.

While Ederson is reportedly closing in on joining Manchester United from Atalanta, they need more options in the middle of the park alongside him and Kobbie Mainoo. Sangare has thus emerged as a viable target, and the formulation of a bid signals their readiness to accelerate the pursuit.

Several other clubs are also pursuing Sangare, per Sebastien Denis, though he has not named them. However, recent reports have linked him with Liverpool and other Premier League clubs. So, Manchester United will hope to quickly wrap up a deal with the upcoming bid.