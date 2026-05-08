Liverpool eyeing summer move for Mamadou Sangare

Liverpool will reportedly look to sign 23-year-old Malian international Mamadou Sangare from Ligue 1 club RC Lens in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Mamadou Sangare is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The outgoing Premier League champions are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season and have set their sights on the 23-year-old RC Lens prospect.

However, Sangare is not the only midfielder on Liverpool’s wishlist, with the Merseyside club also interested in Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, and Lamine Camara. The report has revealed that the African midfielder has “impressed under the watchful eye of scouts” from the Premier League outfit.

Who is Mamadou Sangare?

Mamadou Sangare has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Ligue 1 since joining RC Lens from Rapid Vienna last summer. Born in Bamako, the 23-year-old spent his formative years in Mali before moving to Austria in September 2020. The player subsequently made significant progress in his half-decade stay in the country before arriving in France in August 2025.

The Malian midfielder has made 31 appearances for RC Lens thus far while chipping in with three goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Sangare’s progress has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of several well-known clubs. Liverpool will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Liverpool’s interest in Mamadou Sangare is understandable. The Reds are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as Arne Slot wants a more dynamic midfield setup to add to the existing quality of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Part of Liverpool’s push for a midfielder may even be due to uncertainties surrounding Mac Allister’s future amid his links with Real Madrid. Several candidates have thus emerged on Liverpool’s wishlist, with Sangare also a viable target.

However, Liverpool may not be alone in the battle for Sangare’s signature, as widespread reports have linked him with other high-profile Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United. So, the battle for the 23-year-old Malian midfielder should be intense, and he may leave RC Lens after only one season in Ligue 1.