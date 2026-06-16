Fulham express interest in Luka Stojkovic, ready to pay €5 million

Fulham will look to sign 22-year-old Croatian playmaker Luka Stojkovic from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Croatian outlet Germanijak, Luka Stojkovic is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Dinamo Zagreb star.

The West London outfit have contacted Dinamo Zagreb to inform the club that they are ready to offer “a little more than €5 million” to secure the Croat’s services in the upcoming transfer window. However, the Blues have no interest in accepting such an offer or selling Stojkovic in the coming weeks.

Who is Luka Stojkovic?

Luka Stojkovic is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Zagreb, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in Croatia, starting his youth career at NK Naftas before graduating from the youth division at NK Lokomotiva. However, he has risen in prominence since joining Dinamo Zagreb in August 2023.

Now a regular for the Croatian giants, Stojkovic enjoyed an excellent 2025/26 campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. The youngster’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why are Fulham interested in Stojkovic?

Fulham’s interest in Luka Stojkovic is understandable. The Cottagers are scouring the market for a versatile attacker, as they are concerned about Harry Wilson’s long-term future amid his links with several Premier League clubs. While Fulham would prefer to keep the Welsh international, he has entered the final few weeks of his contract.

So, the West London club must seek solutions from the market, as Wilson’s potential exit will create a productivity gap in the team after his 19 goal involvements in the 2025/26 season. Several candidates, including Arijon Ibrahimovic, have thus emerged on Fulham’s wishlist, with Stojkovic also a viable target.

However, Dinamo Zagreb’s unwillingness to sanction Stojkovic’s departure will force Fulham back to the drawing board unless they can convince the Croatian giants to sell the 22-year-old playmaker. A higher bid will be necessary to test the Blues’ resolve in the coming weeks.