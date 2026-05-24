Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Fulham tracking Arijon Ibrahimovic

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Fulham are keen on signing 20-year-old German youth international Arijon Ibrahimovic from Bayern Munich this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Fulham have been closely monitoring Arijon Ibrahimovic during his loan stint with FC Heidenheim. The three Premier League clubs are keen on bolstering their offensive units this summer, and they have “carried out extensive scouting work” on the 20-year-old playmaker, with Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion also interested in him.

Who is Arijon Ibrahimovic?

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Nurnberg, the youngster spent his formative years in Germany and graduated from the youth division at Bayern Munich. However, he has had to bide his time since breaking into the first-team squad at the Allianz Arena, embarking on three loan spells in as many seasons.

The 20-year-old has been with FC Heidenheim this season, and could not remain as productive as he would have liked during the club’s battle to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. The German playmaker managed only two goals and five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. However, his stock remains high, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Aston Villa are targeting a versatile playmaker this summer, as Unai Emery seeks more firepower in his squad’s offensive unit. The Villans have been over-reliant on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third, and Ibrahimovic’s creativity offers the variety the team needs to evolve its attacking play.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s interest in Arijon Ibrahimovic is understandable, given their attacking struggles this season. Ismaila Sarr has carried much of the burden, with Yeremy Pino and Brennan Johnson failing to deliver the goods. Several candidates, including Dario Osorio, have thus emerged on Palace’s wishlist, with Ibrahimovic also a viable target.

Fulham face an imminent challenge in their attacking department. Harry Wilson’s contract expires in two months, with Aston Villa among interested suitors. The Welshman will leave a gaping hole in the offensive unit at the West London club, and Ibrahimovic can be a long-term replacement.

However, a summer move will not be straightforward. Bayern Munich are understood to view a bright future for the 20-year-old and may only sanction another loan arrangement to accelerate his development. A permanent sale remains unlikely, complicating matters for Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Fulham.