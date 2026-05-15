Everton, Crystal Palace make move for Dario Osorio, Liverpool abandon chase

Everton and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio.

Dario Osorio has done quite well for Midtjylland, scoring eight goals this season. He has also picked up ten assists. There is no doubt that he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the Premier League clubs.

Everton are looking to add more unpredictability and goals in the final third. The Toffees have done reasonably well, and they are pushing for a place in the top half. However, they need to improve the quality if they want to push for European qualification next season.

Adding a quality striker and a reliable wide player would be ideal for them. The 22-year-old could help them improve going forward. He will help create opportunities for his teammates, and he can score important goals as well.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for Osorio. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to compete at a high level. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in him.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace are looking to add more quality to the team, and they have been tracking the youngster. They have yet to properly replace Eberechi Eze. The South London outfit need someone who can create opportunities and consistently find the back of the net. The 22-year-old South American could be ideal for them. The player has also been linked with Liverpool.

Liverpool back out of Osorio race

However, report by Give Me Sport has claimed the outgoing Premier League champions have already abandoned their pursuit. The development will become a boost for Everton and Crystal Palace. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the Danish club.

The Chilean attacker has a contract with Midtjylland until 2030, and they are under no pressure to sell him this summer. They could easily demand a premium for him. The two clubs will have to break the bank if they want to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, he 22-year-old will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. The opportunity to move to England will be hard to turn down for him.