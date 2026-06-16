Darlington Osuchukwu set for Manchester United exit, Barcelona keen

Barcelona will look to sign 16-year-old Spanish youth international Darlington Osuchukwu from Manchester United this summer.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Darlington Osuchukwu is the subject of interest from Barcelona. While the Catalan giants are hard at work to bolster the first-team squad in the upcoming transfer window, they are also focusing on reinforcing their youth ranks. So, the 16-year-old Manchester United wonderkid has emerged as a target for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona will not be alone in the battle for the Spaniard’s signature, as per Football Insider, Anderlecht, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Stade de Reims are also keen on signing the teenage sensation. Meanwhile, the Murcia native will leave Manchester United in the coming weeks to embark on a new adventure.

Who is Darlington Osuchukwu?

Darlington Osuchukwu is the latest promising sensation from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Murcia, the teenage prospect has spent his formative years thus far in Spain and England, starting his youth career at Gazte Berriak before joining Manchester United a few years ago.

The 16-year-old has been impressive during his spell with Manchester United, becoming a mainstay between the sticks for the under-16 side. The Spanish goalkeeping prodigy has also featured a few times for the under-18 team while training with the first-team squad on several occasions. However, Osuchukwu is ready to call time on his stint with Manchester United in the off-season.

What next for Osuchukwu?

Darlington Osuchukwu’s decision to leave Manchester United is understandable. With Senne Lammens firmly established as the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for the Premier League giants, Osuchukwu’s prospects of dislodging the Belgian international are bleak.

A Barcelona move offers its own challenges. Like Lammens at Manchester United, Joan Garcia is the primary choice between the sticks for Barcelona. However, rising through the ranks at La Masia for a few years can accelerate his growth, given the level of competition within the age-group squads and the world-class training infrastructure

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Meanwhile, Anderlecht, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Stade de Reims can offer a quicker pathway to first-team football. Barcelona is also pursuing other young prodigies, with the Blaugrana recently failing with a bid to sign Lucas Herrington. The club is working to bolster its youth ranks, and Osuchukwu may be the latest prospect to reinforce an age-group team at La Masia.