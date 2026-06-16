Everton eye Lucas Herrington move as Barcelona fail with bid

Everton are eyeing an advantageous move for Lucas Herrington from Colorado Rapids after Barcelona failed with a bid.

According to Sports Boom, several notable teams are keeping close tabs on the situation surrounding young defensive talent Lucas Herrington. The Colorado Rapids star is generating significant interest from Europe, with Everton entering the race alongside a few Serie A giants, while Barcelona have already seen an approach turned down.

Lucas Herrington has made a name for himself in MLS with Colorado Rapids and previously in Australia with Brisbane Roar. The teenager is already becoming a regular in the United States and was also selected for Australia’s squad for the World Cup.

He has reportedly been attracting interest from Europe, with Everton and West Ham previously linked, as per reports. The Toffees, in particular, have remained active in the race, as they are now back in contention for the teenage defender from Colorado Rapids.

European contenders circle Herrington

Everton are firm contenders for the defender, with interest also from Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan. The Italian clubs could present a compelling case for the Australian star, given their track record of developing young defensive talent.

Everton believe the Premier League’s appeal and their recent recruitment may sway Herrington. Their superior spending power may prove decisive if Napoli and AC Milan are reluctant to gamble on an unproven teenager.

Barcelona’s failed approach clarifies Herrington’s market value

Barcelona’s €5m bid rejection has revealed Colorado Rapids’ €20 million asking price. This valuation could price out Barcelona as well as the Serie A giants, potentially giving Everton an advantage. There are significant doubts whether those other teams are eager to invest as much in an unproven talent like herrington, which could give Everton some encouragement in the race.

The Toffees are planning to strengthen their defence, as they are reportedly closing in on a move for John Stones on a free transfer. Moyes is also keen on adding a young defender, and someone with the pedigree and experience of the 18-year-old MLS prodigy would be seen as an ideal long-term investment.