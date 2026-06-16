Aston Villa, Barcelona can sign Alex Remiro for €12 million

Aston Villa are interested in signing 31-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Alex Remiro from Real Sociedad this summer.

Alex Remiro is a target for Barcelona as well. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the 31-year-old could be available for a fee of €12 million, and he could prove to be a bargain for both teams.

Emiliano Martinez has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa in recent weeks, and they need to replace him properly. Signing the Spanish goalkeeper would be a wise decision, even though he will only be a short-term solution between the sticks.

Remiro has consistently shown his quality in La Liga, and he is at the peak of his career. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have a quality team and a quality manager. They won the UEFA Europa League last season and have secured UEFA Champions League football for the upcoming campaign. They will be hoping to fight for trophies next term as well, and Unai Emery needs quality players to do so. Remiro could be a very useful acquisition.

Barcelona also want Remiro

On the other hand, Barcelona are looking to add more depth to the team and have their sights set on Alex Remiro. Hansi Flick’s men have won the league title in consecutive seasons, and they will now look to do better in the UEFA Champions League. They need more depth in the team, and signing the 31-year-old goalkeeper could be a wise decision.

Remiro should look to join a club where he can play regularly. If Aston Villa can promise some regular opportunities, it could be the ideal move for him. Sitting on the bench at Barcelona might not be ideal for him. The Spanish champions have Joan Garcia at their disposal, and he has been excellent in La Liga. It will be quite surprising if they drop him from the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, the €12 million asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his quality and experience. The 31-year-old could easily justify the investment. Aston Villa and Barcelona have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen which of the two clubs follows up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming weeks.