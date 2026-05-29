Crystal Palace rival Aston Villa, Barcelona in Alex Remiro chase

Crystal Palace will compete with Aston Villa and Barcelona in the race to sign 31-year-old Spanish international Alex Remiro from Real Sociedad this summer.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are behind Barcelona in the race to sign Alex Remiro. The Catalan club’s sporting director Deco has already held talks to explore the conditions of a summer deal. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Real Sociedad goalkeeper is aware of the interest in him and is ready to leave La Real in the upcoming transfer window.

Alex Remiro and his rise as a reliable shot-stopper

Alex Remiro has established himself as one of the most dependable goalkeepers in La Liga since joining Real Sociedad from Athletic Club in July 2019. The Spaniard spent his formative years in Spain and graduated from the youth division at Athletic Club. However, his stock has soared in the last seven seasons.

The Spanish international has made over 300 appearances for Real Sociedad thus far while keeping 114 clean sheets and conceding 337 goals. Meanwhile, Remiro’s impact at the Basque club has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Aston Villa, Barcelona, and Newcastle United are among the prospective suitors vying for the 31-year-old goalkeeper’s signature this year.

What next for Remiro?

Barcelona may dip into the market for a goalkeeper, even though Joan Garcia has been excellent since arriving from Espanyol last summer. However, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inaki Pena are not in Hansi Flick’s plans, while Wojciech Szczesny is in the twilight of his career. So, Remiro is a viable target for Barcelona, as he can be a top-quality alternative to Garcia next season.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s long-standing interest in Alex Remiro makes sense. The Villans are scouring the market for a goalkeeper amid uncertainties surrounding Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future. The Argentine international is reportedly expected to move to Serie A this summer, and a summer exit may be on the cards. So, Remiro is an option worth considering for Aston Villa.

As for Crystal Palace, it is unclear why the Eagles want a new goalkeeper. Dean Henderson is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, while Walter Benitez and Remi Matthews are reliable backup options. So, unless either player leaves, Crystal Palace cannot accommodate another goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, with the 31-year-old Spanish goalkeeper ready to leave Real Sociedad this summer, the challenge for the suitors now is to convince him to opt for their project. Aston Villa appear best-placed to sign Remiro, as he can become a first-choice starter at Villa Park, which will not be possible at Crystal Palace and Barcelona.