Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich tracking Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are closely monitoring 23-year-old Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are interested in Jarrad Branthwaite. The three European giants are “watching him closely” and will launch a move for the 23-year-old Everton centre-back if any defender leaves in the upcoming transfer window. Meanwhile, the Merseyside club will demand £70 million to part ways with him.

Jarrad Branthwaite and his time as a senior Everton star

Jarrad Branthwaite has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in the Premier League over the last few seasons. The 23-year-old has been a mainstay at the back for Everton in recent seasons, making substantial progress since returning from a fruitful loan spell with PSV Eindhoven. While a hamstring injury stunted the Englishman’s progress in the recently concluded campaign, he remains a pivotal figure under David Moyes.

The English international has made nearly 100 appearances for Everton thus far while chipping in with five goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Branthwaite’s progress has stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Bayern Munich will pursue a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, as Kim Min-jae faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena. Additionally, Hiroki Ito has struggled with fitness issues in the last few seasons. So, Branthwaite is an option worth considering for Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Harry Maguire is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, Matthijs de Ligt’s long-term back injury has raised concerns about his long-term viability as a first-choice starter for the Premier League outfit.

As for Manchester City, the Citizens also hold a long-standing interest in Branthwaite. They may dip their toes in the market for a centre-back this summer, as recent reports have linked Ruben Dias with Real Madrid. So, City must look for a long-term replacement if a summer exit materialises.

However, it is unclear if Manchester United, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are ready to pay £70 million to sign Branthwaite in the summer transfer window. With the English defender struggling with fitness issues in the last 12 months, forking out a sizeable sum may not be sensible.