Marco Palestra reaches agreement with Manchester City

Atalanta right-back Marco Palestra is one step closer to joining Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by La Repubblica via FC Inter News, Marco Palestra has several suitors vying for his signature ahead of the 2026/27 season despite reaching an agreement with Manchester City on personal terms. The Atalanta prospect is also a target for Inter Milan, with the 21-year-old still open to joining the Nerazzurri despite his agreement with City.

Meanwhile, La Dea will demand a base fee of €50 million and €5 million in add-ons to part ways with the player in the upcoming transfer window. However, per La Repubblica, Manchester City and Inter Milan are reluctant to meet Atalanta’s valuation, with the latter already “studying alternatives” to Palestra.

Marco Palestra and his rise in prominence

Marco Palestra has enjoyed his Serie A breakthrough since joining Cagliari on a season-long loan deal from Atalanta last summer. While the 21-year-old has yet to establish a foothold at the Bergamo-based club, he was impressive during his stint with Gli Isolani.

Palestra amassed over 3,000 minutes of game time in 37 Serie A appearances in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with one goal and four assists. Meanwhile, the Italian full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester City and Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next for Palestra?

Manchester City’s interest in Marco Palestra makes tactical sense. While Matheus Nunes has been excellent as a right-back, he is primarily a midfielder. Meanwhile, Rico Lewis has yet to make his mark as a senior footballer for the club, which forced Pep Guardiola to utilise the Portuguese international in a makeshift role. So, Manchester City will dip into the market for a right-back this summer, as they need a top-class alternative to Nunes.

As for Inter Milan, the Serie A champions are keen on signing a right-back, as Denzel Dumfries is reportedly on the verge of joining Real Madrid. Additionally, recent updates have suggested that Matteo Darmian will call time on his spell with the Nerazzurri. So, they need a long-term right-back solution, with Palestra being an option worth considering.

Recent reports have claimed that Manchester City will soon submit a bid to sign Palestra. However, with City reluctant to pay a base fee of €50 million, negotiations are bound to become protracted. But with Inter Milan considering alternatives to the Italian international, City may have a clear run at him despite the player’s openness to moving to San Siro.