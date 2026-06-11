Manchester City ready to table bid to sign Marco Palestra

Manchester City will soon submit a bid to sign 21-year-old Italian international Marco Palestra from Serie A club Atalanta this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta, Marco Palestra has several suitors vying for his signature ahead of the 2026/27 season. The Atalanta prospect is also a target for Inter Milan, with the Nerazzurri already failing with a bid worth €40 million to sign him, with La Dea demanding around €50 million to part ways with him.

While the Tutto Atalanta report has not revealed the valuation of Manchester City’s upcoming bid, it has suggested that the Citizens have the financial might and the inclination to pay €50 million to secure his services. However, it has also added that the youngster wants to remain in Italy, with Inter Milan his preferred destination.

Who is Marco Palestra?

Marco Palestra has enjoyed his Serie A breakthrough since joining Cagliari on a season-long loan deal from Atalanta last summer. Born in Buccinasco, the youngster spent his formative years in Italy and graduated from the youth division at Atalanta. However, he has yet to establish a foothold at his parent club.

The 21-year-old was solid in his loan spell with Cagliari, amassing over 3,000 minutes of game time in 37 Serie A appearances, chipping in with one goal and four assists. Meanwhile, the Italian full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester City and Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester City’s interest in Marco Palestra makes logical sense. While Matheus Nunes has excelled as a right-back, Rico Lewis has yet to break out as a reliable performer, which forced Pep Guardiola to utilise the Portuguese international in a makeshift role. So, Manchester City will dip into the market for a right-back this summer, as they need a top-class alternative to Nunes.

As for Inter Milan, the Serie A champions are keen on signing a right-back, as Denzel Dumfries is reportedly on the verge of joining Real Madrid. Additionally, recent updates have suggested that Matteo Darmian will call time on his spell with the Nerazzurri. So, the Italian giants need a long-term right-back solution, with Palestra emerging as the top target.

However, while Inter Milan may be Palestra’s preferred destination, they may not be in a position to land him unless they pay €50 million. The alternative is the Italian international pushing for a move to San Siro instead of settling for Manchester City as his next club.