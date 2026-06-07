Manchester United front-runners to sign Sandro Tonali

Manchester United have moved to the front of the queue in the race to sign 26-year-old Italian international Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in Sandro Tonali, but they have fallen behind Manchester United in the battle for his signature. While the Red Devils are ready to turn their attention towards a deal for the 26-year-old Newcastle United midfielder, Arsenal and City view him as an alternative to their top targets – Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson, respectively.

Sandro Tonali and his time at Newcastle United so far

Sandro Tonali has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from AC Milan in a deal worth £55 million in July 2023. Despite missing several months due to a betting ban, the player has been consistent, making his mark whenever he has been fit and available.

Tonali has made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 10 assists. However, the 32-cap Italian international faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park, as widespread reports have suggested that his entourage is ready to engineer a summer exit. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Can a Premier League club sign Tonali this summer?

Manchester United will pursue a midfielder this summer, as Casemiro has played his final game for the club. While Kobbie Mainoo has resurrected his fortunes, Michael Carrick needs a long-term central defensive partner for the English international. Tonali has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports claiming that Manchester United are confident of landing him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Sandro Tonali is somewhat perplexing, given Mikel Arteta’s stacked midfield unit. However, Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30, and the North London club should look for a younger midfielder who can allow Arteta to rotate efficiently with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi. Tonali’s creativity from open play and set-pieces adds to his appeal for Arsenal.

As for Manchester City, they may dip into the market for a holding midfielder this summer, as Rodri has not been the same since returning from a long-term knee injury. Additionally, Nico Gonzalez had limited playing time under Pep Guardiola, despite his proven consistency since arriving from FC Porto. However, Elliot Anderson remains City’s top target for the holding midfield berth.

With Arsenal and Manchester City distracted by their primary targets, Manchester United will have the opportunity to move swiftly for Tonali. However, the Caught Offside report has suggested that convincing Newcastle United to sell will be a tall order, with a deal potentially costing around £100 million this summer.