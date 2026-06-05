Luka Vuskovic touted for Tottenham exit amid Liverpool links

Luka Vuskovic could be pushed out at Tottenham by Roberto De Zerbi, who has different plans to shape up his backline.

Tottenham avoided relegation on the final day of the season, and a lot of credit has gone to Roberto De Zerbi for engineering a remarkable escape. The Italian is expected to strengthen his backline, and his ideas could go against the club’s view when it comes to the future of Luka Vuskovic, as Football Insider reports that the Spurs boss could push him out of the club.

Luka Vuskovic gave a good account of himself while on loan at Hamburg in the Bundesliga, where he became one of their key performers last season. There has been plenty of chatter about the Croatian’s future, with some suggesting he is ready for first-team action at Tottenham.

Tottenham may have held a similar view, or at least considered integrating the young Croatian prodigy into their first-team plans next term. However, the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi in the latter stages of the previous campaign has brought about a change in dynamics in that regard, as the Italian has a different plan to strengthen his backline in the summer.

De Zerbi to push out Luka Vuskovic?

Tottenham failed with an offer for Jan Paul van Hecke, with suggestions that it was De Zerbi who was pushing to sign the Dutchman from his former club Brighton. Add the reported agreement with free agent Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth to the equation, and the Italian is already pondering his defensive partnership ahead of the new campaign, especially with continued speculation over the futures of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

The idea of Van Hecke is particularly intriguing, as the Dutchman’s possible arrival could close the door, or at least significantly limit, Vuskovic’s minutes next season. Hence, the report suggests that De Zerbi could be pushing the Croatian out of the team, which would then raise the possibility of a major sale, especially with a few teams reportedly keen on the promising Tottenham prodigy.

Liverpool in the mix for Luka Vuskovic?

There has been a lot of reported European interest in Vuskovic, but for Spurs to make a big sale, they may consider speaking with Premier League suitors. Liverpool have reportedly thought about pursuing Vuskovic, as there is a need for a new centre-back with promise for both the present and the future following the exit of Ibrahima Konate.

The Merseysiders have been linked with several notable names, and they could consider making a move for the young Croatian. The issue, however, is that Vuskovic neither possesses the required experience to play alongside Virgil van Dijk nor looks like a ready-made starter. Moreover, Liverpool have already invested in the likes of Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet recently, with both defenders being young and viewed as options for the future, which casts a big question mark over their reported interest in Vuskovic.