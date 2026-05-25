Cole Palmer could push for Manchester City move

Chelsea attacking mainstay Cole Palmer could look to reunite with Enzo Maresca at Manchester City.

According to a report from Football Insider, Cole Palmer could push for a move away from Chelsea. The English international could be tempted to leave the London club in favour of a return to Manchester City to reunite with Enzo Maresca.

Pep Guardiola recently announced that he would be leaving City this summer, and Maresca looks set to take his place on their bench. His potential appointment has resulted in a lot of talk about Palmer’s return to a club where he came up the ranks before moving to Stamford Bridge in search of a prominent role.

Since joining Chelsea, Palmer has taken his game to the next level. Apart from his goals and assists, his overall impact has been huge. However, the 24-year-old hasn’t been at his best this season, and it has had an effect on the London club’s performance as well.

He has only managed 14 goal contributions in his 34 matches, and it has resulted in him being left out of the England World Cup squad. While his contract at Chelsea runs until 2033, Palmer could end up pushing for an exit this summer.

Palmer to return to Manchester City?

He could look to reunite with Maresca at City, a manager under whom he thrived a lot. With Chelsea missing out on European football, they could certainly struggle to hold onto him.

However, a move won’t be that straightforward. Not only will it depend on City’s transfer plans, but also on Chelsea’s desire to sell. They value him at around £130 million and are in complete control of his future because of his long-term deal.

City will have to pay a fortune to get him out of Stamford Bridge. While a move looks unlikely, City could certainly ponder upon it. With Bernardo Silva leaving, Palmer could take his place in the team. He has the creativity, versatility and overall quality to slot straight into their starting XI. More importantly, he knows the club as well as English football inside out.