Enzo Maresca pushing Manchester City to sign Brahim Diaz

Enzo Maresca wants to bring Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz back to Manchester City ahead of next season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Brahim Diaz could return to Manchester City this summer, as Enzo Merca is pushing the Premier League club to re-sign the Moroccan international. While Real Madrid do not need to sanction his departure and consider him an important part of their setup, the right financial offer could do the trick.

Diaz joined Manchester City’s youth setup back in 2015. He spent the next four years at the Premier League club, going up the ranks and getting promoted to the first team. His impressive rise caught the attention of Real Madrid, who signed him in 2019.

After spending a significant amount of time out on loan at AC Milan, Diaz was finally integrated into the first team for the 2023/24 season. He has been doing wonders for them ever since. While the Moroccan winger hasn’t been a regular starter, he has had quite an important role in the team.

His ability to feature anywhere in attack, his creativity and exceptional dribbling abilities have come in handy. The 26-year-old has a knack for delivering in big games and making the most out of the limited opportunities that come his way.

Manchester City are after Brahim Diaz

While he remains a key figure at Real Madrid, Manchester City want to prise him away at Enzo Maresca‘s request. The Italian manager is expected to take over from the departing Pep Guardiola, and he has already made his first major demand.

Diaz could actually help them cope with Bernardo Silva‘s departure. He can feature in a number of positions, and knows the club inside out as well as the pace of the Premier League. He has proven himself in difficult situations and could become one of the cornerstones of their new project.

The player is happy at Madrid, but having a prominent role at his former club could tempt him. However, securing his services won’t be that straightforward for City, as Real Madrid have no intentions of selling him, and any potential move will require a significant financial investment.