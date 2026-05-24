Manchester United on the cusp of agreeing Sandro Tonali deal

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is closing in on joining Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Sandro Tonali remains the subject of intense interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the coming months, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Newcastle United mainstay.

The latest update has revealed that the Premier League giants are inching closer to securing an agreement with Newcastle United over a deal for the former AC Milan midfielder. While Juventus considered signing Tonali, the report by Tutto Mercato Web has revealed that Newcastle United’s “exorbitant demands” have forced the Bianconeri to cool the interest.

How has Sandro Tonali fared at Newcastle United?

Sandro Tonali has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from AC Milan in a deal worth £55 million in July 2023. While the 26-year-old got off on the wrong foot after missing several months of action due to a betting ban, he has been a game-changer whenever he has been fit and available to represent the Tyneside outfit.

Tonali has made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United thus far while chipping in with ten goals and ten assists. Meanwhile, the Italian midfielder’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Manchester United will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester United’s interest in Sandro Tonali makes sense. The Red Devils are desperate to sign a versatile midfielder who primarily essays a defensive role, as Casemiro has played his final game for the club. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been a liability since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago.

Several candidates, including Morten Hjulmand, have thus emerged on their wishlist, with Tonali also a viable target. The Premier League giants are now on the verge of signing the 26-year-old Newcastle United midfielder.

With Manchester United already securing a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League, they are ramping up their efforts to wrap up as many moves as possible before the players get busy at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Recent reports have also suggested that Ederson is closing in on joining the English club, and he is not the only midfielder on the cusp of moving to Old Trafford.