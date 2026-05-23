Michael Carrick wants Sandro Tonali at Manchester United this summer

Michael Carrick wants a top midfielder from a rival club as a priority in the summer as he presides over his first transfer window.

Michael Carrick will be focused on improving Manchester United ahead of the summer window, as some big decisions await the former midfielder. The midfield is the area considered paramount for the new Red Devils boss, and a report by Fichajes has revealed that he is targeting his first signing as interest in Sandro Tonali intensifies.

Central midfield is the key talking point over at Manchester United ahead of the summer window. Michael Carrick, who was handed the reins of Old Trafford permanently, has a new midfielder on his mind, which could also turn out to be his first signing at the club.

With Casemiro departing and the uncertainty surrounding Manuel Ugarte’s future, Manchester United will be short in numbers and quality in the central areas. Of late, there have been reports that the Red Devils are stepping up interest in Sandro Tonali and Ederson of Atalanta, although Carrick wants the former on priority.

Who is Carrick’s Key Midfield Target?

Carrick knows what he wants on his side, particularly in the context of replacing Casemiro. He has reportedly urged the club to push for Tonali’s signing, with the report stating Manchester United are willing to table an €80 million offer plus bonuses to test Newcastle United’s resolve.

The English tactician views the Newcastle United midfielder signing as extremely important from a stylistic standpoint, and the former AC Milan star might be his first signing at Old Trafford. Rivals like Manchester City and Arsenal have reportedly been in talks to sign Tonali, which might further push Manchester United into accelerating talks. Any deal for the Italian midfielder does not seem straightforward, particularly given Newcastle United’s history of getting the best value for their players.

Will Newcastle United sell Sandro Tonali?

Newcastle United signed Tonali for a fee of £55 million, and if they were to sell him, the asking price could be around £80 million. The report also reiterates that it will take around that sum for them to even consider parting ways with their star midfielder.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a suitable offer, and with Carrick at the helm, it may be a case that they intensify their pursuit of the midfielder. However, given how negotiations for such a high-profile transfer could drag out unnecessarily, he probably may not be the first Manchester United signing under Carrick.