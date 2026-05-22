Chelsea set to hold talks with Edmond Tapsoba for summer move

Chelsea will conduct a meeting with 27-year-old Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba to discuss a possible summer move, with Xabi Alonso pushing for a reunion.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Edmond Tapsoba is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender.

Xabi Alonso is the driving force behind the West London club’s move for the Burkinabe defender. The report by Africa Foot has revealed that “a meeting is even scheduled between representatives of Chelsea, Xabi Alonso and the player’s entourage to discuss the outlines of a possible operation” in the summer transfer window.

Edmond Tapsoba and his progress in German football

Edmond Tapsoba has established himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Bundesliga since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Vitoria Guimaraes in January 2020. While the 27-year-old began his European journey in Portugal after spending his formative years in Burkina Faso, he has risen in prominence during his spell in Germany.

The player has made over 250 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen thus far while chipping in with 13 goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, Tapsoba’s exploits for the Bundesliga club have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why Chelsea need a defender, and why Tapsoba fits

Chelsea’s interest in Edmond Tapsoba makes tactical and logical sense. The Blues have been scouring the market for a centre-back since last summer, having mulled over a deal after losing Levi Colwill to a long-term knee injury ahead of the 2025/26 season. However, they are now looking for a right-footed centre-back who can complement the left-footed Colwill in the long run, and Tapsoba fits the bill.

Beyond that, there is logistical requirement to bolster the central defensive unit, as Axel Disasi has no future at Stamford Bridge. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that Benoit Badiashile will likely leave Chelsea this summer. Several candidates, including Ousmane Diomande, have thus emerged on the West London club’s wishlist, with Tapsoba’s ball-playing ability making him an appealing target for the Xabi Alonso project.

The 27-year-old Burkina Faso international is already familiar with Alonso’s style of play after their time together at Bayer Leverkusen. With Chelsea scheduling a meeting with his entourage, positive discussions should result in quick resolution unless the Bundesliga giants stand in Tapsoba’s way.