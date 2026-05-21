Chelsea considering summer move for Edmond Tapsoba

Chelsea will look to sign 27-year-old Burkina Faso international Edmond Tapsoba from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Edmond Tapsoba is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender.

The update by TEAMtalk has suggested that Xabi Alonso has “doubts over the club’s current options” in the central defensive unit. The Spanish tactician wants a ball-playing centre-back to add to his squad, and that has led the West London club to seek a summer move for Tapsoba.

How has Edmond Tapsoba fared at Bayer Leverkusen?

Edmond Tapsoba has established himself as one of the most dependable centre-backs in the Bundesliga since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Vitoria Guimaraes in January 2020. Born in Ouagadougou, the 27-year-old spent most of his formative years in Burkina Faso before moving to Europe in 2017. However, he has risen in prominence during his spell in Germany.

The player has made over 250 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen thus far while chipping in with 13 goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, Tapsoba’s exploits for the Bundesliga club have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and Chelsea will attempt to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

Will Tapsoba reunite with Xabi Alonso at Chelsea?

Chelsea’s interest in Edmond Tapsoba makes sense. The Blues have been scouring the market for a centre-back since last summer, having mulled over a deal after losing Levi Colwill to a long-term knee injury ahead of the 2025/26 season. They remain in the market for a centre-back, as Axel Disasi has no future at Stamford Bridge.

Additionally, recent reports have claimed that Benoit Badiashile will likely leave Chelsea this summer. Several candidates, including Ousmane Diomande, have thus emerged on the West London club’s wishlist, with Tapsoba’s ball-playing ability making him an appealing target for the Xabi Alonso project.

However, a summer deal will not be cost-effective, considering Tapsoba is at the peak of his powers and on a contract that has half a decade remaining on it. But Chelsea will hope the opportunity to reunite with Alonso at Stamford Bridge turns the 27-year-old Burkina Faso international’s head.