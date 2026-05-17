Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG make approach for Ousmane Diomande

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and PSG are reportedly keen on signing 22-year-old Sporting CP Ousmane Diomande this summer.

According to an update by Flavio Costa, as relayed by Sport Witness, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Ousmane Diomande. The three European giants are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a centre-back in the summer transfer window, and they have submitted enquiries for a deal. Meanwhile, Sporting CP will demand around €60 million to sell the 22-year-old defender.

How has Ousmane Diomande fared at Sporting CP?

Ousmane Diomande has established himself as one of the world’s best young centre-backs since joining Sporting CP from FC Midtjylland in January 2023. The 22-year-old has made significant progress in the last three years, becoming a mainstay at the back for his club and country.

The Ivory Coast international has made over 100 appearances thus far for Crystal Palace while chipping in with seven goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Diomande’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. PSG, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea are among the prospective suitors vying for the Ivorian defender’s signature this year.

Where will Diomande play next season?

The Sporting CP defender has been on Chelsea’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Axel Disasi has no future at Stamford Bridge, while Wesley Fofana has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell with the West London club. With Chelsea eager to bring in a long-term central defensive partner for Levi Colwill, Diomande has emerged as a viable target.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s interest in Ousmane Diomande is understandable. The Bavarian giants are scouring the market for a centre-back, as recent reports have linked Kim Min-jae with a move away from the Allianz Arena. So, Bayern Munich must sign a long-term central defensive solution, with Diomande an option worth considering.

As for PSG, Marquinhos is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, widespread reports have suggested that Lucas Beraldo’s long-term future at Parc des Princes is uncertain. So, PSG must dip into the market for a centre-back, with Diomande emerging as a long-term target.

Meanwhile, Sporting CP’s asking price of €60 million is not excessive, as the 22-year-old Ivorian centre-back has the age profile and potential to live up to the billing. With Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and PSG initiating the move for the youngster, a move away from the Portuguese club may be on the cards.