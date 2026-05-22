Atletico Madrid enter Danilo chase, face stiff competition

Atletico Madrid will compete with Arsenal and Newcastle United in the race to sign 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Botafogo this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Danilo is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid. The Botafogo midfielder is also a target for Arsenal and Newcastle United, with five other clubs also vying for his signature this summer. Meanwhile, the Brazilian club’s current asking price is around €40 million, but they will wait until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup to sell the 25-year-old.

How has Danilo fared since returning to Brazil?

Danilo has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in his homeland since joining Botafogo from Nottingham Forest last summer. The South American midfielder was a reliable performer for Nottingham Forest, spending 30 months at the City Ground.

The 25-year-old returned to Brazil nearly 12 months ago, and he has been solid in the middle of the park for Fogao. The Brazilian midfielder has impressed with his output, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 41 appearances for Botafogo. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Does a return to Europe beckon the Brazilian midfielder?

Arsenal may dip into the market for a versatile and productive midfielder this summer, as Mikel Arteta wants alternatives to the first-choice duo of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in the middle of the park. The Spanish tactician’s intentions have become clear in the past week, as Myles Lewis-Skelly has started ahead of Zubimendi. So, the former Nottingham Forest midfielder has emerged as a viable target for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s interest in Danilo makes sense. Widespread reports have linked Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes with a move away from St. James’ Park, with Manchester United confident of signing the former. So, the Magpies are bracing for a midfield revamp this summer, and Danilo’s prior Premier League experience makes him an appealing target.

As for Atletico Madrid, Koke’s long-term future is uncertain ahead of the summer transfer window. Even if the veteran Spanish midfielder remains at Estadio Metropolitano, the Spanish giant must plan for life after the skipper, as he is in the twilight of his career. The Colchoneros value the player’s physicality and vision, which make him a like-for-like replacement for Koke.

Meanwhile, Botafogo’s desire to keep the 25-year-old Brazilian international beyond the World Cup stems from the intention to raise the asking price if he performs well at the quadrennial event. So, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, and Newcastle United must bide their time in the battle for the €40 million-rated midfielder’s signature.