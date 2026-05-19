Aston Villa hope to beat Leeds United to Hidemasa Morita deal

Aston Villa will reportedly look to beat Leeds United in the race to sign 30-year-old Sporting CP midfielder Hidemasa Morita in a Bosman deal this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Hidemasa Morita is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the coming months, and they are pushing for a Bosman move for the 30-year-old Sporting CP star.

The Takatsuki native is also a target for Leeds United, and recent reports have suggested that a summer move to Elland Road is increasingly likely. However, Football Insider’s update has revealed that Aston Villa are optimistic about winning the battle for Morita’s signature.

Hidemasa Morita and his time in European football

Hidemasa Morita has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in Europe since joining Sporting CP from CD Santa Clara in July 2022. The 30-year-old has made rapid strides in the last four seasons, even though he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Portuguese giants during this period. However, with his contract entering the final two months, his time at Estadio Jose Alvalade is coming to an end.

The Japanese international has made over 150 appearances for Sporting CP thus far while chipping in with 11 goals and 16 assists. Meanwhile, Morita’s growth at the Portuguese club and his contract situation have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa and Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Hidemasa Morita has been on Leeds United’s wishlist since last summer. The continued interest is understandable, even though the Whites heavily reinforced their midfield unit last summer. While Anton Stach has been top-notch in the middle of the park this season, Sean Longstaff has primarily played as a backup player. Morita has thus emerged as a potential midfield reinforcement on Leeds United’s wishlist.

As for Aston Villa, the Villans need a midfielder despite being stacked in the midfield unit. While John McGinn is on the wrong side of 30, Ross Barkley faces an uncertain future at the club after struggling for regular game time this term. Meanwhile, Boubacar Kamara is in the treatment room due to his second long-term knee injury since arriving from Marseille.

Considering Villa’s pressing need for a new midfielder, it makes sense that they are ramping up their efforts to sign the 30-year-old Japanese international. With the West Midlands club confident of beating Leeds United, they will hope that offering Champions League football tips the scales in their favour.