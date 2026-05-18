Manchester United face Jose Mourinho roadblock in Federico Valverde chase

Jose Mourinho could create a roadblock for Manchester United in their pursuit of Federico Valverde ahead of the summer.

Jose Mourinho is set to take over as Real Madrid manager in the summer and is already thinking about keeping hold of key stars. His insistence on retaining Federico Valverde could deal a blow to suitors such as Manchester United, as Football Insider states the Portuguese tactician has no interest in parting ways with the 27-year-old Uruguayan midfielder.

Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouaméni made headlines with a training ground altercation that saw the former being taken to the hospital. In the fallout from the bust-up, multiple sources stated Real Madrid could sell the duo, as at least one of them was expected to depart in the summer.

Manchester United were interested in Valverde, alongside other clubs, but they are set to be dealt a big blow in their pursuit. Incoming Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is set to block any exit for the Uruguayan midfielder, meaning he heavily counts on the 27-year-old utility man ahead of his second tenure with the club.

Jose Mourinho set to keep Valverde?

Fabrizio Romano gave his Here We Go for Mourinho’s second tenure at Real Madrid, and there have been reports on certain things he would love to do at the club. Starting with the Valverde report, the Portuguese manager seeks the Uruguayan midfielder’s services and will block any move to other clubs.

Valverde could be open to staying put, and widespread reports state he has put the altercation on the back burner as things stand. Hence, Manchester United, who had been eager to explore a move for the 27-year-old in a bid to shape up their midfield, are set to suffer a bitter blow.

What are Jose Mourinho’s midfield plans?

Mourinho is not only eager to keep Valverde but also to strengthen the midfield area with new signings. Real Madrid are pushing for Rodri from Manchester City, which could be a deal worth exploring given the Spaniard’s openness towards playing at the Bernabeu, as well as Pep Guardiola’s uncertain future at the Etihad.

Should a midfielder of Rodri’s or similar stature arrive in the close season, some outgoings are possible. Eduardo Camavinga could depart, while Tchouameni’s future could also be called into question, as Mourinho shapes up the midfield to his specifications, for which he considers Valverde an essential part.