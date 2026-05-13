Manchester United preparing €80 million bid to sign Federico Valverde

Manchester United are ready to take advantage of Federico Valverde’s situation at Real Madrid by making an offer to test the waters.

Federico Valverde’s future at Real Madrid has been thrown into significant doubt following events in the background. Several clubs are keeping close tabs on his situation, and as Fichajes states, Manchester United are ready to test the waters with a big offer for the Uruguayan midfielder.

Manchester United are interested in Federico Valverde in a bid to improve their midfield as the club carries out a revamp of the position. The Uruguayan is emerging as an opportunity of sorts in the market, as the Red Devils are prepared to fork out €80 million to test Real Madrid’s resolve on the midfielder.

Manchester United are closing in on Ederson, and now they are ready to explore whether a deal for Valverde is possible. Should they sign him as well as the Atalanta star, they could boast a formidable midfield setup, with Bruno Fernandes also part of it. These high-profile players could help the club compete in the Premier League and Champions League.

What is happening with Federico Valverde?

Valverde and teammate Aurelien Tchouameni were involved in a training ground altercation, which saw the former taken to the hospital with a head injury. The fallout of the story has seen reports suggesting many of the high-profile stars at the club have turned against the 27-year-old Uruguayan midfielder, casting doubts over his immediate future at the club.

Real Madrid levied a large fine on both players, but at the moment, Valverde’s future looks shrouded in doubt. Hence, the sudden widespread interest has been unsurprising, as Manchester United are not the only ones in the race, with Liverpool also linked with the Uruguayan, while Arsenal’s name was also mentioned a while ago.

Could Manchester United sign Valverde?

There is a chance for Manchester United to explore the idea of landing the 27-year-old Real Madrid star in the summer. The €80 million offer may be pegged back by the Spanish giants, as they might seek significantly more for their star man, though there remains a chance of a sale.

However, Real Madrid have not signalled anything with regards to their intention to part ways with Valverde or even Tchouameni. Moreover, the club continues to value the Uruguayan highly as part of their plans, meaning that should they resolve matters in the background, there is a strong possibility he might continue at the Bernabeu moving ahead.