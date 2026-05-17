Atletico Madrid join race to sign Mateus Fernandes

Atletico Madrid have entered the race for Mateus Fernandes, with Diego Simeone identifying the Portuguese star as an ideal addition to his side.

Mateus Fernandes could be West Ham’s next big sale in the summer, especially if they were to suffer relegation. The Portuguese midfielder is already attracting widespread interest from some of the big Premier League sides, while Fichajes reports that Atletico Madrid have also joined the hunt, with any move likely to be expensive.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone wants an energetic midfielder capable of providing magic in both boxes, as well as integrating well within the club’s ideas. Mateus Fernandes is the name high on the Argentine manager’s list, as the Spanish side could keep a close eye on his situation at West Ham.

Figures of £80–84 million have been mentioned in reports, as West Ham are expected to make the best of the opportunity to sell him in the summer. He could command a fee as significant as the Declan Rice sale a few years ago. Atletico Madrid might face difficulty in that aspect, although the bigger issue could come from Premier League interest in the midfielder.

Mateus Fernandes on the move?

West Ham’s relegation could open the door for several players to leave the London outfit, including Fernandes. Atletico Madrid are a good option for any player looking to establish themselves among the elite, but the 21-year-old West Ham mainstay is not short of suitors.

Manchester United are seen as a major contender for Fernandes, as they plan to pursue the midfielder as part of their summer rebuild. Atalanta’s Ederson is also being considered, but there is a chance they could add more than just one midfielder in the close season.

Mateus Fernandes primed to shine

Fernandes has showcased this season that he is more than capable of playing for a top team challenging for honours. West Ham could be helpless if they suffer relegation, which could also force them to reduce the asking price. Arsenal are among the teams keen, alongside Manchester United and now Atletico Madrid, which alone is a strong indication of the midfielder’s rapid progress in a short period.

Fernandes has five goals and four assists across all competitions for the Hammers this season, and he already has valuable experience, having played two full seasons in the English top flight, with the first coming at Southampton last year. He could be a solid addition for any of the interested teams, particularly Arsenal or Manchester United, although Atletico Madrid have the pulling power, as seen before.