Chelsea leapfrog Manchester United in Jonathan Rowe race

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Jonathan Rowe from Serie A club Bologna this summer.

Manchester United are interested in signing Jonathan Rowe as well, but Chelsea are currently ahead in the race to sign the 23-year-old English attacker, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Rowe has done quite well for the Serie A outfit this season, and he has 12 goal contributions in all competitions. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Chelsea. The Blues need more quality on the flanks. The Englishman is a left-sided attacker, but he is versatile enough to operate on either flank or centrally. His ability to slot into multiple roles would be a bonus for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done.

Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have been underwhelming this season, and Chelsea need to bring in upgrades. Investing in the young attacker would be ideal for them.

Manchester United could use Jonathan Rowe

Manchester United could use more depth in the attacking unit as well, and they are tracking Rowe. The 23-year-old would be a handy option for them in the final third. However, they are trailing Chelsea in the race to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and that might be a defining factor in determining his next destination. Chelsea have endured a disappointing season so far, and they are unlikely to be in the Champions League next season.

Also, they are going through a period of uncertainty, and they do not have a permanent manager in place. Rowe might prefer to join a more stable project. A move to Manchester United could be ideal for him. It remains to be seen what he decides.

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The player will cost around €40-45 million. Even though the investment might seem significant right now, the player is still only 23, and he should be able to justify the investment in future. The English winger has played in England before with Norwich City, and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact in the top flight if the move goes through.