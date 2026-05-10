Chelsea lining up €38 million move for Jonathan Rowe

Chelsea are lining up a move for Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe amid reports of an incoming €38 million offer for the wide attacker.

Bologna are expecting interest in their productive winger Jonathan Rowe, as Chelsea appear to be stepping up interest in the star. As per Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, the Blues are willing to table a €38 million offer, which has the Italian side worried as they are eager to keep hold of their player.

Jonathan Rowe has been on the move for the last two summers in a row, following his loan spell to Marseille and the subsequent sale to Bologna, even though the French giants signed him permanently. The winger seems to have found his ground over in Italy, where he had a productive season in Serie A with 11 goal contributions.

His performances have allowed Bologna to establish themselves as a top-half club, but they might end the season without European qualification. Of late, there have been some reports of interest in the winger, with Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly watching him in action, while Galatasaray are also keen, as per the report.

Chelsea are the ones pushing to get a deal in place, with the report emphasising the possibility of a €38 million offer to test Bologna’s resolve. That price would net the Italian outfit a tremendous profit on their investment, but on a sporting level, they are not eager to lose Rowe.

Rowe is eager to take a leap to a bigger club, preferably one that can offer Champions League football, which makes the Galatasaray links viable. However, the idea of turning down Chelsea might be too big a risk for the English winger, as he might consider the prospect of playing at Stamford Bridge.

Why are Chelsea chasing Jonathan Rowe?

The bigger question is whether Chelsea need another left-winger, considering their investment in Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho last season. The fact that none of those names have worked out at Stamford Bridge might be a reason for the Blues to pursue a player like Rowe, while there were reports that they could sell the Argentine to fund a move for Anthony Gordon.

Garnacho also has Villarreal as a suitor, but there are considerable doubts over whether Chelsea could recoup the sum they paid Manchester United. More importantly, the €38 million they are reportedly ready to spend on Rowe also casts doubts about their finances, amid reports that things are tight at Stamford Bridge, meaning spending on other key areas should take precedence, and not particularly on a new left-winger.