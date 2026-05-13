Manchester United front-runners to sign Strahinja Pavlovic

Manchester United will reportedly look to sign 24-year-old AC Milan centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic this summer.

Chelsea may have fallen behind Manchester United in the race to sign Strahinja Pavlovic, as the Red Devils are “above all” in the battle for his signature, according to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness. However, a summer move will not be straightforward, as the latest update has revealed that AC Milan would like to keep the 24-year-old at San Siro.

The report has also suggested that the Rossoneri will “do everything to keep him at the club” beyond the summer transfer window. Massimiliano Allegri values the Serb’s quality and technical prowess, which has earned him the manager’s faith.

Strahinja Pavlovic and his fruitful AC Milan journey so far

Strahinja Pavlovic has made exponential progress since joining AC Milan from Red Bull Salzburg in July 2024. Born in Sabac, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in his homeland, passing through the academies at three clubs and graduating from the youth division at FK Partizan Belgrade. Since then, he has represented clubs in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy.

However, Pavlovic has become a household name during his spell with AC Milan, amassing nearly 6,000 minutes of game time in 71 appearances in the last two seasons. Additionally, the Serbian international has been a regular for his national side, and exploits for his club and country have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Chelsea’s interest in Strahinja Pavlovic is understandable. The Blues are combing the market for a centre-back, as they want a long-term central defensive partner for Levi Colwill. Additionally, Axel Disasi has no future at Chelsea, and a permanent move to West Ham United may be on the cards for the Frenchman.

As for Manchester United, while Harry Maguire has signed a new contract with the Red Devils, he is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, Lisandro Martinez has been injury-prone throughout his spell with the club. So, a new centre-back can be a welcome addition at Old Trafford.

While the report suggests that Manchester United are “above all” in the battle for Pavlovic’s signature, AC Milan’s desire to keep the 24-year-old Serb is a stumbling block for his prospective suitors. So, a summer move will not be straightforward, as it will likely take a sizeable transfer fee to execute a move.