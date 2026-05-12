Manchester United line up €50 million move for Strahinja Pavlovic

Manchester United could target a new left-footed defender, as they are prepared to test AC Milan for Strahinja Pavlovic with a compelling offer.

Manchester United are determined to strengthen the left side of their defence, as a new centre-back on that side is high on their agenda. As per Fichajes, the Red Devils are prepared to make an offer to test AC Milan’s resolve on key defender Strahinja Pavlovic, while there is competition from Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Strahinja Pavlovic is a player emerging on Manchester United’s shortlist of left-footed centre-backs ahead of the summer. The club are determined to strengthen that side of their backline, as a new left-back is also on the agenda. On the centre-back search, they are eager to test the waters for AC Milan’s Strahinja Pavlovic.

Manchester United are prepared to test with a €50 million offer for the Serbian defender, while there is competition from Chelsea and Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are aware that AC Milan considers the defender extremely important for their plans, which is expected to make the pursuit difficult.

Why Are Manchester United Chasing Pavlovic?

Pavlovic has become a key member of Massimiliano Allegri’s system with his high-intensity performances, which might end up suiting Manchester United. The Premier League giants are keen to bring in competition for the injury-prone Lisandro Martínez, while also helping young Ayden Heaven in his development. With increased games to play for next term, there is also a need to improve their depth in the centre-back zones.

Manchester United are expected to face resistance from AC Milan if they were to make the reported €50 million offer. The bigger issue is the competition from Chelsea and Crystal Palace, with both London clubs interested in bringing the Serbian to England.

What Next for Strahinja Pavlovic?

Pavlovic could consider his future, which also involves continuing with Milan. Following the weekend’s action in Serie A, the Rossoneri have come into a position which could see them miss out on Champions League places, which might result in big sales, including that of the defender. Manchester United aside, Palace are interested as they have not adequately replaced Marc Guéhi, and would be in a position to pay big.

Chelsea are also interested in a left-footed defender as a replacement for Benoît Badiashile, as well as adding competition for Levi Colwill. Pavlovic could have multiple offers on the table in the summer, especially from Manchester United, which would allow him to decide on his future, if at all he is thinking of a new challenge away from AC Milan.