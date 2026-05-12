Axel Disasi open to West Ham United stay this summer

West Ham United and Leeds United are keen on sealing a permanent deal for out-of-favour Chelsea defender Axel Disasi this summer.

Axel Disasi is happy to remain at West Ham United beyond the summer transfer window, as per a report by Football Insider. The Hammers are eager to keep the Chelsea misfit at the London Stadium heading into the 2026/27 season after seeing him rediscover his best touch since signing him on loan earlier this year.

However, the report has revealed that a permanent deal hinges on the East London club’s Premier League status beyond the ongoing campaign. With Leeds United also involved in the battle for the Frenchman’s signature, West Ham may be at risk of losing out on his services if they suffer relegation to the EFL Championship.

Axel Disasi and his resurgence at West Ham United

Axel Disasi has revived his stuttering fortunes since joining West Ham United on loan from Chelsea earlier this year. The 28-year-old had become persona non grata at the West London club despite being solid in his debut season after moving to Stamford Bridge from AS Monaco in a deal worth €45 million in August 2023. However, he lost his spot under Enzo Maresca and never regained it.

The French defender has been a regular for West Ham in recent months, making 15 appearances and amassing nearly 1,500 minutes of game time for the East London outfit thus far. Disasi’s exploits in his first few weeks at the club have compelled them to seek a permanent move. However, the Irons face stiff competition from Leeds United for his signature.

Why are West Ham and Leeds United eyeing Disasi transfer?

West Ham United’s interest in a permanent move for Axel Disasi is understandable. The Hammers are scouring the market for a centre-back, as Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo have been inconsistent during their spells with the East London club. Additionally, widespread reports have linked Konstantinos Mavropanos with a move away from the London Stadium. Keeping Disasi will ensure familiarity and continuity in the defensive unit.

As for Leeds United, the Whites need a new centre-back, as Daniel Farke’s successful implementation of the 3-5-2 formation has created the need for more central defenders. With Sebastiaan Bornauw reportedly facing an uncertain future at Elland Road, Leeds United must sign a long-term replacement, bringing Disasi into the picture.

However, Leeds United may lose the battle for the 28-year-old Frenchman’s signature if he helps West Ham avoid relegation from the Premier League. If the Irons go down to the Championship, the West Yorkshire outfit may be best-placed to sign him from Chelsea in the coming weeks.