Leeds United keen on beating West Ham United to Axel Disasi move

Leeds United are eager to beat West Ham United in the race to sign 28-year-old Chelsea misfit Axel Disasi in the summer transfer window.

Daniel Farke is set to make some intricate plans on how he wants to strengthen his Leeds United side for the new season. One of the areas the German manager wants to address is his defence, as Football Insider reports that Leeds United are eager to beat West Ham in the pursuit of 28-year-old Chelsea misfit Axel Disasi, with his future still unclear.

Axel Disasi was part of the now-infamous ‘Bomb Squad’ at Chelsea, which included him and others like Raheem Sterling. The Frenchman was essentially frozen out of the first-team plans at Stamford Bridge, and without any sort of games, he joined West Ham in the January window.

The move has worked out for him, as Disasi has started 11 games in a row since his switch to the London Stadium, which has also helped West Ham in their relegation fight. Disasi is open to joining the Hammers permanently in the summer, but there could be a caveat.

The Hammers would be willing to conduct talks for the 28-year-old Chelsea misfit, who has no future at Stamford Bridge. However, in case they end up suffering relegation, Disasi might consider another team elsewhere, preferably in the top flight, as Leeds United held an interest back in January.

Aston Villa and Fulham have also shown an interest, but it is Leeds United who are ready to make a big push to get the 28-year-old to Elland Road. Daniel Farke seeks a new centre-back for his system, who can operate in a back three, something Disasi knows very well, especially in the way West Ham likes to play.

Axel Disasi to Leeds United?

Farke and Leeds United are ready to get serious in the race for Disasi and beat West Ham. The prospect of relegation for the Hammers will play a big role in their efforts to sign the 28-year-old Chelsea misfit, as Leeds United could be seen as favourites for the Frenchman.

Adding a defender of the quality and experience of the Chelsea star could suit Farke and his plans for the new season. The other big factor is the asking price from the Blues, as they will want to extract the best value possible for the defender.