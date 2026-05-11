Coventry City in transfer tussle to sign Hamza Abdelkarim

Coventry City are interested in a loan deal for Barcelona’s young striker Hamza Abdelkarim, with four other clubs interested in the Egyptian talent.

Hamza Abdelkarim is poised to stay at Barcelona beyond his current spell at the club, with a loan move elsewhere for senior experience likely to be on the cards. As per Fichajes, Premier League newcomers Coventry City are in the mix for the 18-year-old Barcelona wonderkid, while four other clubs are also trying to get him on board.

Hamza Abdelkarim has been silently working in the background to earn a decent enough stature in his game, which has seemingly convinced Barcelona to continue with the striker. The 18-year-old is on loan to the Catalan side’s Under-19 squad from Egyptian giants Al-Ahly, with the move likely to be made permanent in the summer.

Barcelona are ready to put faith into the striker’s development, which could see them opening up to sending him out on loan next season. There are some teams ready to explore a move of that kind, including Premier League newcomers Coventry City, the side led by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who are ready for an adventure in the English top flight.

Coventry City aside, Abdelkarim has many more suitors, including Norwich City and Sheffield United from England, while Spanish sides Cadiz and CD Mirandes are also in the mix. Overall, these are sides that could offer him plenty of exposure at the senior level, but the prospect of Coventry City would bring a better environment into the picture, more competitive than any of the other four teams could offer.

Coventry might be ready to take him on loan for the whole of next season, although he is not expected to start straightaway for the first team. The whole idea is to aid his development, while also having a talented backup to the main striker under Lampard, which currently happens to be Haji Wright.

Coventry City planning an important summer window ahead?

Coventry City are set to play Premier League football after a while, and are making plans to strengthen the squad, with the sole aim of staying in the top division. There are some key links ahead of the transfer window, including experienced Manchester City man John Stones.

Ross Barkley is also a target for Coventry City, while there are many other names that Lampard is set to consider ahead of the summer. On the striker front, it is good planning to target names like the 18-year-old Barcelona wonderkid Abdelkarim, although they are also keen to land a senior striker such as Lois Openda, while others will also be considered as the window nears its opening period.