Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United tracking Victor Froholdt

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the progress of 20-year-old Danish international Victor Froholdt at FC Porto.

According to a report by Correio da Manha and A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are interested in Victor Froholdt. Scouts from the four Premier League clubs have closely monitored the 20-year-old FC Porto midfield sensation this season, and they are tracking his progress.

Victor Froholdt and his meteoric rise

Victor Froholdt is the latest Danish prodigy to rise in prominence. Born in Copenhagen, the youngster spent most of his formative years in his homeland and graduated from the youth division at FC Copenhagen before joining FC Porto last summer. The 20-year-old hit the ground running at the Portuguese club, and he has been a regular in the middle of the park this term.

The Dane has already amassed nearly 4,000 minutes of game time in 50 outings thus far while chipping in with eight goals and six assists, and his exploits have helped him break into his national side. Meanwhile, Froholdt’s progress has provoked the interest of several high-profile clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League transfer on the horizon for Froholdt?

Newcastle United will dip into the market for a versatile midfielder this summer, as they are in a spot of bother over the long-term futures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes. Additionally, other midfielders like Joe Willock and Joelinton may depart from St. James’ Park this summer. Several candidates, including Tijjani Reijnders, have thus emerged on Newcastle’s wishlist, with Froholdt also a viable target.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Victor Froholdt makes sense. The Gunners are combing the market for a versatile midfielder, as Mikel Arteta wants more quality in the middle of the park. The Spanish tactician’s decision to bench Martin Zubimendi in recent games signifies the need for a new midfielder, and the FC Porto midfield sensation is an option worth considering.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder amid uncertainties surrounding Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future. The Argentine midfielder’s recent comments have rubbed many the wrong way behind the scenes, and he is a target for Real Madrid. So, Froholdt has emerged as a viable target to replace the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will aim to sign a versatile midfielder this summer, as Arne Slot wants a more dynamic midfield combination. Additionally, widespread reports have linked Alexis Mac Allister with a move away from Anfield. So, Froholdt is an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Danish international has a release clause worth €85 million in his contract with FC Porto, and a summer deal will not happen for a cost-effective fee. The reports have also added that “clubs from Spain, Italy and Germany are also monitoring the situation closely” ahead of the summer. So, we have not heard the last of this transfer saga yet.