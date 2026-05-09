Arsenal hold preliminary talks to sign Victor Froholdt

Arsenal will reportedly look to sign 20-year-old Danish international Victor Froholdt from Primeira Liga giants FC Porto in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Victor Froholdt is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the coming months, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old FC Porto sensation.

The latest report has revealed that the Premier League table-toppers have held preliminary talks to sign the Dane from the 2025/26 Primeira Liga champions. Arsenal will attempt to get ahead of the competition to secure Froholdt’s signature, with recent reports also linking him with Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Victor Froholdt and his promising career so far

Victor Froholdt is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Copenhagen, the youngster spent most of his formative years in Denmark and graduated from the youth division at FC Copenhagen before joining FC Porto last summer. The 20-year-old hit the ground running at the Portuguese club, and he has been a regular in the middle of the park.

The Danish international has already amassed nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 50 outings thus far while chipping in with eight goals and six assists and his exploits have helped him draw comparisons to Declan Rice. Meanwhile, Froholdt’s progress has stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs. Arsenal will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

London calling?

Arsenal’s interest in Victor Froholdt is understandable. The Gunners are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as Mikel Arteta is keen on adding more quality in the middle of the park despite landing Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard last summer. However, the latter is only a short-term solution, as he is on the wrong side of 30.

Additionally, Martin Zubimendi has not been consistent enough to become an undisputed first-choice starter for Arsenal, having recently lost his spot as Declan Rice’s partner in the double pivot. With Rice excelling as a holding midfielder in his last few outings, signing a creative-minded midfielder can be a solid solution for Arsenal.

With Arsenal holding preliminary talks to sign the 20-year-old Danish international from FC Porto, a summer deal may be on the cards. However, there is still some way for the North London outfit to strike an agreement with the Portuguese giants and the young midfielder, giving his other suitors some hope for a hijack.