Struggling Serie A giants Napoli will look to sign 20-year-old Swedish international Lucas Bergvall on loan from Tottenham Hotspur next year.

According to a report by Italian outlet Area Napoli, Napoli have compiled a three-player list to replace Stanislav Lobotka. The Slovakian midfielder is increasingly likely to leave the Partenopei in one of the two transfer windows next year, compelling the struggling Serie A giants to identify the ideal replacement.

Per Area Napoli, Bergvall accompanies Lamine Camara and Patrick Zabi on Napoli’s wishlist, with Camara the top target for the Italian club. However, according to the report, the motivation behind pursuing the Swede is his versatility and the vision he possesses, meaning he can provide the “verticality” that Massimiliano Allegri demands from his midfielders.

Lucas Bergvall and his time at Tottenham so far

Lucas Bergvall has established himself as one of the best young midfielers in the Premier League since joining the North London club from Djurgardens IF in July 2024. Spurs face stiff competition for his the 20-year-old midfielder’s signature, but landed him after reportedly paying his agents handsomely.

In the last two seasons, the youngster has been a regular, and he has accumulated over 4,000 minutes across 88 appearances for Tottenham thus far, contributing 2 goals and 9 assists. While fitness issues and illness have restricted the Swedish midfielder to only 350 minutes of game time across seven outings this term, he remains in the North London club’s plans after they tied him to a new contract.

Bergvall’s next step: Stay at Tottenham or leave?

Despite irregular involvement and his previous desire to leave Tottenham, recent reports have suggested that Spurs are calm over the situation and not anticipating a departure. Nevertheless, the Swede remains a target for several top clubs, with Napoli among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Napoli’s interest is logical, Kevin De Bruyne has struggled with fitness issues since arriving from Manchester City last year. Additionally, there are concerns about Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s long-term future, apart from the cited Stanislav Lobotka situation, meaning the Partenopei must seek a long-term midfield solution. Bergvall, through his ability to reprise multiple midfield roles, progress play through his passing, and his vision, has emerged as a one-stop solution.

The less physical nature of Serie A football should also suit him as he looks to establish a stable football. However, a deal faces a steep hurdle. With Tottenham reportedly hesitant in cashing in on Bergvall after persuading him to stay last summer, his prospective suitors face a tall order to secure his services. The Area Napoli report also suggests that, claiming a loan deal will “depend on the playing time he gets at Spurs in the second half of the season”.