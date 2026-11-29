Chelsea are considering an audacious move for Riccardo Calafiori, although Arsenal are unlikely to even consider any approaches or enquiries.

As reported by Fichajes, Riccardo Calafiori has landed on Chelsea’s shortlist of defenders ahead of future windows. The Blues are targeting a quality defender either as an urgent requirement in January or next summer, although, in the case of the Italian star, Arsenal are unlikely to even consider any approaches or enquiries.

Riccardo Calafiori has made himself a key part of Mikel Arteta’s system at Arsenal, and is currently their first-choice left-back. Given his importance, the Gunners took a closed-door approach as there were rumours of rival interest during the summer.

They are widely expected to gather momentum in the near future, and there are rumours they could open contract talks with the Italian, who joined them in a £42 million deal from Bologna in 2024. Of those who are keen, Real Madrid are reportedly considering a future move, and now Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in the Italian defender.

Arsenal were reportedly expected to ask 100 million or more if they were to face a situation where a sale was imminent. At the moment, Arteta has no plans to part ways with a player who is essential to his plans, and widely considered one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

Chelsea to chase Riccardo Calafiori?

Chelsea are intent on strengthening their backline in the near future, with a January arrival not ruled out as things stand. The Blues are one of the worst defensive sides in the Premier League season so far, as Xabi Alonso wants to rectify the problem as soon as possible, with Calafiori now emerging as a key target if the club can get a deal in place.

Arsenal are unlikely to entertain any approaches or even enquiries for the £42 million key star moving ahead, and may close the door on Chelsea in particular. The Blues have other names on their list as per reports, including Real Madrid star and former player Antonio Rudiger.

Benfica’s Tomas Araujo is another name on their list as per reports, and the list may also consist of other stars like Kopni De Winter of AC Milan and Nnamdi Collins of Eintracht Frankfurt. As for Calafiori, there’s no chance the Gunners will entertain anything coming their way from Chelsea, with Arteta planning the future with the Italian on board.