Arsenal set to demand €100 million for Riccardo Calafiori to ward off Real Madrid

Arsenal are prepared to demand a nine-figure sum for Riccardo Calafiori in an attempt to deter suitors such as Real Madrid.

Arsenal have set an asking price of €100 million for Riccardo Calafiori, according to Caught Offside, a substantial figure designed to deter suitors such as Real Madrid. The Gunners are committed to keeping Calafiori and would demand at least €100 million for the Italy international. The substantial asking price is designed to discourage clubs such as Real Madrid, who continue to hold significant interest.

Calafiori has been one of the most intriguing signings of the Mikel Arteta era at Arsenal. Although primarily viewed as a central defender who could occasionally operate in a full-back role, the Italian has since changed perceptions of his playing style. He predominantly starts as a left-back for Arsenal, but his ability to drift into midfield and move further forward makes him an unpredictable player and a utility man for Arsenal.

He is widely regarded as one of Arteta’s most effective tactical weapons. Defensively, Calafiori is capable of moving into midfield while also possessing the ability to defend one-on-one and deal with wide spaces. For elite-level coaches, this versatility is invaluable, which explains why Real Madrid reportedly scouted him during the summer.

Real Madrid’s continued interest

Real Madrid’s interest has not disappeared despite the club choosing not to make an offer during the summer. José Mourinho wanted a specialist left-sided defender capable of performing multiple roles and providing tactical solutions that the current squad could not offer.

Although Real Madrid signed Marc Cucurella, unlike Cucurella, who is primarily a left-back defender, Calafiori is more comfortable moving into central areas and contributing to the build-up, a profile that could be particularly attractive to Mourinho.

Real Madrid were also reportedly linked with Josko Gvardiol. However, that possibility faded after the Croatian signed a new contract. Madrid continue to retain an interest in Calafiori, though Arsenal are prepared to deter potential suitors by setting a substantial asking price.

Riccardo Calafiori’s future at Arsenal secured by contract and club intent

The Gunners would demand at least €100 million before even considering a sale. From Arteta’s perspective, there is no desire to entertain approaches for the 24-year-old, who is viewed as an important part of the club’s future.

Calafiori’s contract runs until 2029, and if he continues to perform at a high level, talks over an extension could begin next year. The defender has shown no indication that he wants to leave Arsenal for Real Madrid or any other club.

For now, he appears focused on continuing to develop under Arteta and helping Arsenal compete for major honours. Without an extraordinary offer, Calafiori is unlikely to leave the Emirates before 2029, when his contract expires.