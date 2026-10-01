Chelsea, Manchester United stepping up interest in Tomas Araujo with constant scouting

Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to accelerate their pursuit of Tomas Araujo, with the two clubs keeping tabs on the SL Benfica defender.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Tomas Araujo could emerge as a key target for Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of future windows. The Benfica defender has produced performances that make him one of the most sought-after stars from Portugal.

Araujo signed a new deal with Benfica in the summer, allowing the Portuguese club to protect his value and keep him through the January window, though a January approach is thought to be difficult. However, the €80 million release clause reportedly written into his contract may leave Benfica in a powerless position if Chelsea or Manchester United trigger the clause.

The 24-year-old is widely seen as someone suited to Premier League level, and both clubs would target a new right-sided defender. Araujo’s versatility, he also tends to play as a right-back on occasion, which adds to his appeal, and both Premier League giants have reportedly kept tabs on his performances.

Will Tomas Araujo leave Benfica?

It may be only a matter of time before Araujo decides that a move abroad is the right step for his career, as the Premier League could be a major switch for the defender. Any move in January has its own challenges due to his recent renewal, unless an interested side is willing to trigger his €80 million release clause. The summer window could offer the chance to negotiate a price with Benfica, though it will be high.

Manchester United are looking for a new defender ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports, while they also have a long-term need to find a successor to Harry Maguire. There have been rumours about the possibility of selling Leny Yoro, with Lecce’s Thiago Gabriel among those linked as a replacement for the Frenchman.

However, Araujo could be seen as a viable option in either case, although Manchester United are unlikely to meet Benfica’s asking price, at the moment. A future approach, alongside the possibility of negotiating a price with Benfica might be the way forward for the Red Devils, but there is intense competition from the likes of Chelsea in the race.

Chelsea have recently been linked with Jules Kounde, according to reports, which signals the need for a versatile right-sided defender. Araujo could be a solid alternative for them to consider as a future target due to his physical profile and ability on the ball, although a January deal is highly unlikely, which could point toward a summer approach.