Manchester United target Tiago Gabriel as Leny Yoro upgrade

Manchester United have their sights set on Lecce defensive sensation Tiago Gabriel as an upgrade on Leny Yoro.

Manchester United are monitoring Lecce defender Tiago Gabriel as a potential centre-back option, with Leny Yoro’s position increasingly uncertain. The Red Devils continue to evaluate their defensive options ahead of 2027.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Yoro is fighting for his Manchester United future as the club reassesses their defensive plans. The Frenchman remains highly regarded at Old Trafford, but reduced playing time has raised questions over his long-term role.

Manchester United signed Yoro from Lille for more than £50 million in 2024 after beating several European clubs to his signature, establishing him quickly as a first-team fixture. However, his progress has slowed over the past year.

Yoro was a regular under Ruben Amorim before the Portuguese coach was dismissed in January, but Michael Carrick has favoured other options at the heart of his defence. Carrick’s preference for experienced defenders has sidelined Yoro despite his early prominence under Amorim.

Yoro has made only two starts this season, coming in the UEFA Champions League and League Cup, while he has made just two Premier League appearances as a substitute. Across the entire calendar year, he has started only seven league matches.

The situation could become even more difficult when Matthijs de Ligt returns from injury. His availability would give Carrick another experienced option alongside Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, potentially pushing Yoro further down the defensive pecking order.

Manchester United could make a move for Tiago Gabriel

Manchester United insist they remain committed to Yoro, and the Frenchman is determined to prove himself. Nevertheless, the club is exploring alternatives, with 21-year-old Lecce defender Tiago Gabriel among those being monitored.

Gabriel’s development attracts Manchester United because of uncertainty in their current defensive options. Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have struggled with injuries, and Harry Maguire’s long-term future remains unclear. As a result, investing in the Portuguese youth international could make a lot of sense.

Gabriel is contracted to Lecce until 2030, giving the Italian club little pressure to sell, as has been the case in recent transfer windows. However, competition for his signature could intensify if his progress continues.

For now, the 21-year-old should be viewed as an alternative rather than a direct replacement for Yoro. Manchester United still believe in the Frenchman’s ability, but the message is clear. He needs to make a significant impression if he wants to remain central to the club’s long-term plans.