Chelsea could launch surprise move for Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea could make a move for Antonio Rudiger next year if the Real Madrid star becomes a free agent in the summer of 2027.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea could make a move for Antonio Rudiger next summer when the Real Madrid defender becomes a free agent in 2027, with suggestions that the Spanish club may allow his departure. The experienced German centre-back is out of contract in 2027, and Chelsea could consider signing the star to address their defensive concerns.

Chelsea have had a mixed start to their 2026/27 season. Their latest defeat to Tottenham at Stamford Bridge exposed defensive weaknesses troubling Xabi Alonso. The Blues have conceded 15 goals in eight Premier League games, and while their attacking setup has drawn praise, the backline remains a glaring issue.

Alonso deploys a back-three formation and may require further reinforcements to shore up his defence. Chelsea need an experienced defensive leader, a profile last filled by Thiago Silva when he joined the club.

While other centre-backs, including Barcelona’s Gerard Martin and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori, have been linked, Rudiger fits a proven archetype Chelsea are now exploring. Rudiger’s familiarity with Xabi Alonso and his deep knowledge of Chelsea’s defensive infrastructure would minimise settling-in risk in a back-three system.

Chelsea to explore Antonio Rudiger move?

Chelsea had been linked with Rudiger ahead of last January, but made no move. The defender has since signed a new one-year deal with Real Madrid. He is now back on the Blues’ radar ahead of next summer, with indications that another extension at the Bernabéu may not materialise, a development that has alerted several competing clubs.

Tottenham are reported to harbour interest ahead of next summer; however, Chelsea represent an intriguing alternative for the experienced Real Madrid centre-back. Alonso knows Rudiger from his time at Real Madrid; critically, the veteran defender understands Chelsea, having made 203 appearances for the club in his previous stint.

Chelsea are now considering a Bosman return for the German next summer. Should the deal materialise, Rudiger would bring immediate experience and leadership to a backline that may require stabilising if Champions League qualification is achieved.

Chelsea needs an experienced defender of this variety, both for short-term success and the stability of their otherwise young project. It is not clear whether Rudiger is considering the idea, although a return to Stamford Bridge might help the defender further his career while playing for a top-level team once he leaves Real Madrid.