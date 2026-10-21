Chelsea tipped to launch Bosman move for Fikayo Tomori

Chelsea are plotting a surprise raid on AC Milan to re-sign Fikayo Tomori on a free transfer next summer.

Chelsea are targeting Fikayo Tomori on a free transfer, with the AC Milan defender’s contract set to expire in June. According to Football Insider, the 28-year-old is increasingly likely to leave the Italian giants when his deal ends, having made little progress towards agreeing an extension.

A return to the Premier League is understood to appeal to the England international, putting Chelsea in a strong position to explore a reunion. Tomori left Stamford Bridge for AC Milan in 2021 in a £25 million deal and has gone on to make over 210 appearances for the Italian giants.

However, his contractual situation could now offer his former club an opportunity to bring him back without paying a transfer fee. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso seeks more depth at centre-back and would welcome an experienced campaigner like Tomori.

Although the Blues have established a relatively settled starting combination this season, the lack of experienced alternatives remains a concern as they plan for the future. The issue was evident in Chelsea’s recent 2-0 victory over Everton.

Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix and Josh Acheampong started in the back three, leaving Wesley Fofana as the only defensive option available from the bench. While the shortage of cover has not yet become a major problem, the Blues are assessing the market for potential reinforcements.

Tomori’s Premier League experience, familiarity with the club and availability as a free agent could make him an attractive option. However, Chelsea will certainly face competition for his signature.

Chelsea could face stiff competition for Tomori

Aston Villa are also potential contenders as Unai Emery’s side held preliminary discussions about signing Tomori in August, with the manager attracted to his pace and ability to operate in a high defensive line.

Although a deal did not materialise during the summer, his potential availability on a free transfer could encourage Villa to revisit their interest.

Several Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation ahead of next summer, with Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Coventry City among the sides linked with an interest.

Tomori’s next move will depend on how his contract situation develops over the coming months. If he leaves Milan at the end of the season, Chelsea could have a chance to bring a familiar face back to West London.