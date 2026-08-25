Aston Villa in contact with Fikayo Tomori, bid coming

Aston Villa will look to sign 28-year-old English international Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan in the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Fikayo Tomori is the subject of regular contact from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old AC Milan defender.

While the Gazzetta dello Sport report reveals that “discussions between the two parties have been held” in recent days, an update from Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness has suggested that a bid is understood to be imminent from the West Midlands club. Meanwhile, AC Milan will demand around €15 million to part ways with the Englishman.

Fikayo Tomori and his journey at AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori’s tenure at AC Milan has been marked by inconsistent performances and sustained speculation over his future. The Serie A giants initially signed the defender on loan in January 2021 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window. Since then, he has experienced notable form fluctuations, which has led to relentless conjecture surrounding his future at the club.

Tomori has made over 200 appearances for AC Milan thus far while contributing seven goals and six assists. However, the English international faces an uncertain future at San Siro this summer, with Mario Gila’s arrival from Lazio throwing his spot as a starter in contention. A return to the Premier League may thus be on the cards this summer.

Premier League move on the cards?

Fikayo Tomori has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest makes sense, as Ezri Konsa has joined Arsenal in a big-money deal over the past week. Additionally, Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers, with recent reports claiming that the former faces an uncertain future at Villa Park.

Tomori has thus emerged as a viable target for Aston Villa, with recent updates revealing an enquiry from the West Midlands club. Reports have also suggested that the Englishman is open to moving to Aston Villa in the coming weeks, giving Unai Emery hope of finally landing a centre-back.

Meanwhile, AC Milan’s asking price of €15 million adds to Tomori’s appeal and reflects his status in Ruben Amorim’s squad. With the Rossoneri ready to cash in on the English defender, it behoves Aston Villa to quickly ramp up the talks and seal a cost-effective deal for the former Chelsea centre-back.