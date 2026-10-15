Tottenham could rekindle move for Antonio Rudiger next summer

Tottenham Hotspur may reignite their interest in 33-year-old Real Madrid centre-back next summer, with a Bosman move possible.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have continued to track Antonio Rudiger’s situation after briefly considering a move in the summer transfer window. The Lilywhites are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back, and a bargain deal could be pursued after the 2026/27 season.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, a move to the Saudi Pro League is likelier, and Rudiger is “most likely” to depart from Europe altogether when he calls time on his stint with Real Madrid. Meanwhile, an approach from Tottenham is not set in stone either, with the report suggesting that they have “some reservations about bringing him in” at this stage.

How has Antonio Rudiger fared at Real Madrid?

Antonio Rudiger has established himself as one of the world’s best defenders since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in a Bosman move four years ago. The 33-year-old has been a mainstay at the back for Los Blancos, having taken his career to the next level at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former 86-cap German international has made nearly 200 appearances for Real Madrid thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and four assists. Despite his advancing age, the veteran centre-back remains a regular for Los Blancos, having accumulated 396 minutes of game time in five outings. However, Rudiger faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid after entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Will Rudiger return to the Premier League soon?

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Antonio Rudiger earlier this year, but a deal did not see the light of day. The continued interest is surprising, as the North London club invested in multiple centre-backs in the summer transfer window, signing Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, and Tosin Adarabioyo.

However, concerns persist over Micky van de Ven’s long-term future, though Tottenham have no interest in selling their skipper amid his links with Liverpool and Manchester United. If the Dutch defender leaves, Tottenham will need a replacement, with Rudiger an appealing option due to his experience and leadership ability.

The German defender already has extensive experience in the Premier League and should not take long to settle down at Tottenham. However, with Rudiger entering the final year of his Real Madrid contract, a move next summer hinges on his appetite for the Saudi Pro League, and whether Tottenham’s reservations about a Bosman deal persist.