Chelsea in transfer tussle to sign Gerard Martin, Liverpool make enquiry

Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool are among a growing group of European clubs monitoring Barcelona defender Gerard Martin.

As per Fussball News, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the versatile 24-year-old defender.

Martin has become an increasingly useful member of Hansi Flick’s squad, largely because of his ability to operate both at left-back and centre-back. That tactical flexibility has made him an attractive proposition for clubs looking to strengthen their defensive depth, with Liverpool understood to have already made an enquiry regarding his situation.

Barcelona determined to keep GerardMartin

Barcelona have little reason to rush into a sale. Martin’s current contract runs until June 2028 and includes a €100 million release clause, while his market value is estimated at around €40 million. However, Barcelona could consider discussions if an interested club were prepared to offer between €55 million and €60 million.

That would still represent a significant investment for a player who remains more of a squad option than an undisputed starter. Flick’s position could prove more important than the valuation. The Barcelona boss reportedly considers Martin an important part of his plans and values the defensive versatility provided by a left-footed player capable of covering two positions.

Barcelona are consequently working on a contract extension that could keep Martin at the club until 2030 or 2031, potentially accompanied by improved financial terms. That would represent a major setback for Chelsea and Liverpool, particularly if the defender remains committed to continuing his career in Catalonia.

Chelsea and Liverpool face a difficult decision

For Chelsea, Martin’s versatility could make him particularly attractive. The Blues have regularly prioritised players capable of covering multiple positions, and a defender who can provide depth on the left while also stepping into central defence would offer valuable flexibility across a long campaign. That said, they have a stacked central defensive unit, so the Spaniard may be slotted in the left wing-back berth.

Liverpool could have an equally strong argument. Their interest appears to stem from the need for greater defensive options, and Martin’s ability to play at left-back or centre-back could allow them to address more than one squad requirement with a single signing. With Milos Kerkez being inconsistent, Liverpool need an alternative to the Hungarian international.

Chelsea should be wary of paying €60 million or more for Martin unless they see him becoming a regular starter and while his versatility is undoubtedly valuable, but that alone should not justify paying a premium for a player Barcelona are desperate to retain. Liverpool may have a similar calculation to make as Martin makes sense as a squad-building signing, but the reported price would demand expectations beyond simply being useful cover.

That could ultimately leave both Premier League clubs competing for a player Barcelona would rather keep. If Martin continues to earn Flick’s trust, Chelsea and Liverpool may need to decide whether his tactical flexibility is valuable enough to justify breaking Barcelona’s resistance.